Cher and her boyfriend Alexander “A.E.” Edwards have been dating for a while now, but they just made their red carpet debut as a couple on Thursday.

The 76-year-old looked more loved-up than ever with her 37-year-old beau, as the pair shared a kiss while posing for photographers at the Versace Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show.

The event was held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

Cher, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards. Credit: Mega

Cher, who also posed with Miley Cyrus, dressed to impress for the star-studded bash, donning a metallic purple Versace ensemble.

Cher’s outing with her beau, whom she was first romantically linked to in November, comes after she confirmed she’d been working on some new music with her other half.

Cher, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards. Credit: Mega

The hitmaker told E! News: “I’m going to England to make two albums.

“Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I’m pretty excited about that. He’s a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I’m happy about that.”

“I think like any artist,” she teased of the music, adding: “When you’ve got something good, you’re excited.”

As well as new music, there could also be a tour on the way, with Cher telling the publication, “I’m trying to get myself in shape.”