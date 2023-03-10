Click to share this via email

Versace really brought out all the stars.

On Thursday, the designer held their 2023 Fall/Winter fashion show, and the guest-list was packed with A-listers.

Elton John was there, photographed wearing a blue suit studded with rhinestones, hanging out with Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus.

Pamela Anderson – Photo: Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Also making an appearance, rocking a shiny feathered coat and miniskirt, with sunglasses to match, was “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson.

Lily James – Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Meanwhile, Lily James, who played Anderson in the miniseries “Pam & Tommy”, was also on hand, looking sultry in a dark dress with slit down the front, and platform heels.

Ariana DeBose – Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose goes sheer in a black laced dress, with black bra and her hair braided and pulled back.

Dua Lipa – Photo: Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

Pop star Dua Lipa showed off her style in sharply, angular black dress, with her long hair down straight.

Alexander Edwards and Cher – Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lovebirds Alexander Edwards and Cher were also on hand, with the iconic entertainer bringing blue studded leather to the red carpet.

Anne Hathaway – Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Looking chic in a snakeskin-style dress, Anne Hathaway brought cool to the red carpet, completing her look with a large pair of dark sunglass.