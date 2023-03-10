Tom Cruise visits a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier in the Adriatic Sea for a special "Top Gun: Maverick" screening with Christopher McQuarrie and Hannah Waddingham.

Tom Cruise was all smiles as he visited a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier in the Adriatic Sea this week.

The actor made sure to snap selfies with sailors on board the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in the ship’s hangar bay, with them showing a special screening of his hit flick “Top Gun: Maverick”.

“Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham, producer Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton were also in attendance.

Cruise, who was rocking slightly longer locks than usual, was given a tour of the vessel, and made sure to take plenty of snaps along the way.

The vessel is the tenth and final Nimitz-class supercarrier of the United States Navy.

Tom Cruise visits a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier in the Adriatic Sea for a special “Top Gun: Maverick” screening with Christopher McQuarrie and Hannah Waddingham. Credit: U.S. Navy/PO3 Samuel Wagner / MEGA — U.S. Navy/PO3 Samuel Wagner / MEGA

Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, CSG-10, George H.W. Bush CSG, said, according to photo agency Mega, “I know our Sailors will never forget that night in the hangar bay, and I am equally as certain that neither will Mr. Cruise.

“The Sailors of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group represent what is best about America. Their commitment and courage is on display every day, and I know Tom and his entire team left with a fuller appreciation of the capabilities and power of U.S. Navy’s carrier strike groups — and the dedication and grit of our Sailors that make it all possible.”

Capt. Dave Pollard, the aircraft’s carrier and commanding officer, added: “While ‘Top Gun’ will always be an American and Navy classic, Tom, Chris, Eddie, and their team outdid themselves with ‘Top Gun: Maverick!’

“Every minute they spent with the crew of our mighty warship paid dividends toward our crews morale from the top-down.

“It buoys my spirits to know that the leading entertainers and filmmakers of our day not only conceptually know what we do, but they can relate to what our nations warriors do on a daily basis through their personal experiences aboard USS George.”