Nelly has announced his first-ever “Hot In Herre” music festival, full of nostalgic throwbacks.

Nelly loaded the festival with a list of classic and timeless artists from the 2000s, including Ne-Yo, Akon, T.I., Fat Joe, Rick Ross, Ja Rule, Chingy and Keri Hilson. Seeing as Nelly was Billboard’s third biggest artist of the 2000-2010 decade, it makes sense why the rap icon would highlight the decade.

The festival will take place in Toronto at Downsview Park on June 24, 2023. In a recent press release, he explained why he chose the 6ix for the festival’s location and how much it means to him to perform in the city.

‘Hot In Herre’ Festival — Photo: Nostalgia Inc

“Toronto is one of my favourite cities to perform in, and the fact that I get to come back and bring all the people that came up with me in the industry means everything”. He continues his statement, “We have a lot of surprises in store for you, Toronto, and the ‘Hot in Herre’ team can’t wait for this summer.”

General admission will be available for all ages, with two 19+ VIP areas, one with front-stage access and another with a lounge area and private bathrooms.

Tickets are available for purchase at hotinherre.ca.