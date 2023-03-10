Cara Delevingne is celebrating “new beginnings.”

The supermodel spoke candidly about entering rehab and being sober in the latest issue of Vogue, with her also telling the magazine that she was planning on getting rid of her tattoos for a complete “fresh start.”

The reporter commented on the “Carnival Row” star’s first tattoo that she got back in 2013; a lion on her right forefinger, with her being a Leo.

She admitted getting the tattoo at the time was quite rebellious.

Delevingne shared, “At that time you couldn’t get tattoos because it was part of your modelling contract, and they kind of owned your body.”

“Fresh start,” she smiled of getting them removed. “New beginnings.”

Delevingne’s numerous tattoos include a rose she got to match her friend Selena Gomez, as well as a matching flower with Paris Jackson.

She and Kaia Gerber both got the word “solemate” inked on their feet, with Delevingne also getting funny tattoos like the word bacon on the bottom of her foot.

Her friend Margot Robbie even got involved, inking smiley faces on the bottom of six of Delevingne’s toes.

After opening up about her rehab journey in the candid interview, Delevingne said of her current situation: “This process obviously has its ups and downs, but I’ve started realizing so much. People want my story to be this after-school special where I just say, ‘Oh look, I was an addict, and now I’m sober and that’s it.’

“And it’s not as simple as that. It doesn’t happen overnight…. Of course I want things to be instant—I think this generation especially, we want things to happen quickly—but I’ve had to dig deeper.”