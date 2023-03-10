Lady Gaga is now at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Hollywood.

Dressed appropriately for Oscar season, Madame Tussauds Hollywood styled the pop superstar’s wax figure in her 2019 Oscar ensemble, where the actress and singer took home the Oscar for Best Original Song that year for the track “Shallow”.

Alexander McQueen designer Sarah Burton created the glamorous custom dress, which Gaga accessorized with a $30 million Tiffany & Co. necklace.

(L-R): Lady Gaga wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood, Lady Gaga at the 2019 Oscars

Of course, the wax figure’s detailing doesn’t stop at the fashion. The life-sized recreation also matches Gaga’s upper back and arm tattoos to a highly detailed degree.

Lady Gaga wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Tom Middleton, general manager at Madame Tussauds Hollywood, had glowing words about their latest celebrity creation.

“Lady Gaga represents so many positive attributes in this world, and to have another wax figure added to Madame Tussauds is incredible,” he expressed.

“It made the most sense to have her Hollywood figure be inspired by the night she was nominated for Best Actress and took home the award for Best Original Song for ‘Shallow’. To top it all off, her figure will be photographed at the famed Roosevelt Hotel, home to the first ever Academy Awards.”