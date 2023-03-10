Labour action is brewing behind-the-scenes at “Saturday Night Live”.

According to Variety, the post-production editors on the sketch show have voted to strike during the upcoming April 1 episode, unless an agreement is struck with NBCUniversal.

Between 12 and 20 editors work on the show and have reportedly vowed to disrupt the show if bargaining sessions remained stalled.

On 4/1, our crew will have either a contract or a picket line at #SNL. pic.twitter.com/LmizNyKamG — MPEG (Editors Guild) (@MPEG700) March 9, 2023

The workers, who organized as part of IATSE Local 700 with the Motion Picture Editors Guild, first voiced their intention to negotiate a new contract in October.

Bargaining has taken place, but has apparently stalled over several points, including on the issue of health benefits.

Members of the editing team also asking for high pay rates, which are currently well below industry standards.

NBCUniversal has offered annual increases, but the numbers fail to close the gap between current pay and the standards the editors are demanding.

Other members of the cast and crew at “SNL” have shown their support for the editors, including at the end of the Feb. 4 episode, in which cast members, including Colin Jost, flashed “Contract Now” T-shirts during the goodbyes.

“Strikes are not funny and it’s also not funny that NBCU is driving us to take this step to guarantee fair pay and benefits for our members,” said Alan Heim, ACE, president of the Motion Picture Editors Guild.

“The fact is that these workers play a key role in making ‘SNL’ the comedy institution that it is, and they deserve the same standards as other workers on the show have,” Heim continued. “That is why we are thankful for all the outpouring of support they have received from other crafts and cast members on the show. This support is helping to ensure that management will eventually do the right thing.”

While “SNL” has been affected by strikes in the past, in the show’s history, no union has targeted a specific episode for labour action.

Meanwhile, according to Variety, sources say that NBC is committed to coming to an agreement with the editors before the end of March, which would prevent the strike.