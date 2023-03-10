Click to share this via email

Montreal is getting ready to bring the music.

On Thursday, Osheaga unveiled the full lineup for its 2023 music festival, along with previously announced headliners Rüfüs Du Sol, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar.

Joining Rüfüs Du Sol on Day 1 are Aya Nakamura, Joey Bada$$, Rina Sawayama and The Flaming Lips performing their classic album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.

On Day 2, Eilish will take the stage after The National, Baby Keem, Lil Yachty, Carly Rae Jepsen and more.

Finally, on the last day, Kim Petras, Tom Odell, Fred Again.., Rezz and others will be getting the crowd going before Lamar performs to close out the festival.

Along with Jepsen and Rezz, the Canadian presence at the festival will be strong, with performances from Lido Pimienta, bbno$, Alicia Moffet, Sarahmée and Mindflip.

Single tickets for Osheaga 2023 go on sale Saturday, March 11.

The festival will be held from August 4 to 6 at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal.