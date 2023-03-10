Cheryl Burke supports her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence’s desire to have kids with his new girlfriend, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas.

While on Thursday’s episode of “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison”, the “Dancing With The Stars” heavyweight explained that she was “not surprised” by the actor’s admittance because he “always wanted to be a father.”

“I really, truly hope he can actually have a kid with Chili,” she added, “wish[ing] him well.”

Burke recounted her “conversations” about starting a family with Lawrence and the possibility of freezing her eggs.

“He comes from a huge family,” she discussed. “But I always had said, ‘As long as I had to shove my body in a dance costume, me thinking about being pregnant probably isn’t something I can talk about at the moment.'”

The dance pro and “Mrs. Doubtfire” actor were married from 2019 to 2022 before splitting apart. Lawrence made his relationship with TLC’s Chilli Instagram official in January of this year.