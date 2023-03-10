Click to share this via email

Shania Twain jests that Brad Pitt has been potentially “avoiding” her for years.

Country music’s queen teamed up with the internet’s favourite awkward dater Amelia Dimoldenberg on popular YouTube show “Chicken Shop Date”, where the two covered various topics, including some big A-List names.

During their conversation, Twain admitted that she has never met Brad Pitt, despite famously name-dropping him in her 1998 smash “That Don’t Impress Me Much”.

“I wrote about Brad Pit. I never met Brad Pitt,” said Twain.

“Have you still never met Brad Pitt?” responded Dilmoldenberg in shock.

“I know! I think he’s avoiding me, man, honestly,” Twain continued.

“Yeah, suspicious,” quipped Dimoldenberg.

In the song, Shania pokes fun at a narcissistic suitor for caring too much about his looks, before memorably singing, “OK, so you’re Brad Pitt. That don’t impress me much.”

Elsewhere in the “Chicken Shop Date” episode, Harry Styles became a topic of interest when Twain revealed she had the performer’s phone number, causing Dimoldenberg to pressure Canada’s country icon to give it to her.

“Would you like to give me Harry Styles’ number?” pressured Dimoldenberg.

“I can’t,” firmly responded Twain.

“You would give that to me?” Dimoldenberg continued to pester.

“No, I couldn’t. I’m too loyal,” responded Twain with a laugh.