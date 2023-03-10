Click to share this via email

Dua Lipa is boxing with a legendary enforcer.

On Thursday, the singer shared a big slideshow on Instagram, featuring pics from her night out at an NBA game, the studio and more, including one with Maple Leafs icon Tie Domi.

In the photo, Lipa is seen with boxing gloves on at a gym, along with Domi, as well as her father Dukagjin.

Dukagjin Lipa, Rob Piela, Dua Lipa and Tie Domi – Photo: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Lipa didn’t comment on getting to meet Domi, or what the connection between them is aside from going to the same gym.

That said they may have connected over their shared heritage, both being the children of Albanian parents.

Dua Lipa – Photo: Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

Lipa also made a splash this week at the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show, sporting a striking black dress.