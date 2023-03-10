Idris Elba just revealed his “hardest role ever”, and it’s not what you’d expect it to be.

The actor was chatting to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante in a “One-on-One” special, when him nabbing the title of People’s Sexiest Man Alive back in 2018 came up in conversation.

Elba joked, “My hardest role ever.”

READ MORE: Idris Elba On James Bond: ‘I’m Not Going To Be That Guy’

Bustamante questioned whether he just knew how to pose as the sexiest man or whether he was given any guidance.

Elba recalled, “I said to the photographer, ‘I don’t always photograph great in pictures, this picture needs to be great.’

“[They’re like] ‘No, no, no. We’ve done this a million times, we know how to do it.’ And I was like, ‘Ok, I’ll just be me.’

“Then they do this sort of thing where they make your favourite camera angle work for the cover.”

READ MORE: Idris Elba Reveals The Best Dancer At Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding

Despite being in the acting industry for years and having winning multiple accolades, Elba also told us he still gets surprised when he gets recognized.

He said, “I don’t presume that everyone knows who I am, even though I’ve been acting for a long time. When I look in the mirror, it’s just a guy that was trying to be an actor. So if I walk into a restaurant in the middle of Belgium, I’m not expecting everyone to recognize me.”

Tune in to ET Canada’s “One-on-One with Idris Elba” on Friday, March 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Global.