Miley Cyrus’ new album Endless Summer Vacation is causing a stir with fans.

Its lead track “Flowers” has already made a stir, hitting number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on debut as well as breaking the Spotify record for most-streamed song in a week, but it’s the lyrics of her songs that have fans buzzing.

“Muddy Feet” talks about a strained relationship that seems to accuse the partner of cheating.

“And you smell like perfume that I didn’t purchase/Now I know why you’ve been closing the curtains/Get the f— out of my house,” she sings. “I don’t know who the hell you think you’re messin’ with/Get the f— out of my house with that s—/Get the f— out of my life with that.”

Fans now suspect the song is about Cyrus’ ex Liam Hemsworth, whom she was married to from 2018-2019, though they had an on and off again relationship since they met in 2009 on the set of “The Last Song”.

Sia features on the song and sings in the chorus about their partner “coming ’round with your muddy feet,” and how she is now compelled to “have to do some[thing] ’bout it.”

Cyrus later sings about them “always questioning my questioning,” and accuses them of manipulating her. “Get the f— out of my head with that s—/Get the f— out of my bed with that s—,” she sings.

There are no direct references to Hemsworth, but the track, along with the similar lyrics about an ex-partner in other songs in the album led fans to believe it was about the actor.

Muddy Feet

She’s confirming the cheating rumours..

..maybe she just threw us a lifeline besties 🤪

This song is my vibe though….. dare i sayyyy 9/10 pic.twitter.com/j5WKKDxf0c — Muddy Feet ❁🇯🇲 (@islandpopgyal) March 10, 2023

oh Liam Hemsworth you will crumble for your sins, Miley went into muddy feet mad mad! CALL HIM OUT MOTHER . Miley Cyrus Muddy Feet instant classic pic.twitter.com/gmOFGcA08Q — Butterfly Candy Paint (@BlackNormani) March 9, 2023

Muddy Feet Ft. Sia, I love this song so much. The moment she knows Liam is cheating on her. hahaha Endless Summer Vacation — Rex (@rexhausted23) March 9, 2023

Miley Cyrus seemingly confirms Liam Hemsworth cheating rumors in new song “Muddy Feet”. “You smell like that perfume that I didn’t purchase. Now I know why you’ve been closing the curtains.” pic.twitter.com/ffdKi65zP8 — Miley Cyrus Edition (@MileyEdition) March 10, 2023

When “Flowers” released, fans also theorized it was about her ex-husband with references like “We were good / We were gold / Kind of dream that can’t be sold / We were right / ‘Til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn,” which seemed to refer to the actual burning of their house in 2018 from the wildfires.

The musician has been recently linked with drummer Maxx Morando since December 2021, and lyrics on the track “River” seem to hint towards how her current partner “could be the one”.