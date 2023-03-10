Click to share this via email

Bob Odenkirk’s next project is a very surprising remake.

Earlier this week, Slashfilm reported that a remake of Tommy Wiseau’s cult classic “The Room” is on the way, with Odenkirk starring.

The remake, which is being produced mostly with green screens, will benefit the Foundation for AIDS Research.

On Thursday, Odenkirk himself confirmed the report, tweeting, “This is real. This is true. And let me tell you, I tried my best to SELL every line, as honestly as I could…and I had a BLAST.”

This is real. This is true. And let me tell you, I tried my best to SELL every line, as honestly as I could…and I had a BLAST https://t.co/v261E1DKnG — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) March 9, 2023

Odenkirk will be taking on Wiseau’s lead role in the remake.

“The Room”, which was also the subject of Dave Franco’s comedy “The Disaster Artist”, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.