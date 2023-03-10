Click to share this via email

Keke Palmer’s family is looking happy.

On Thursday, the “Nope” star shared adorable family photos on Twitter, featuring boyfriend Darius Jackson and their newborn baby Leo.

In the pics, which have Palmer sporting some funky new glasses, she and the rest of the family are all wearing matching pajamas while snuggling up.

Palmer announced the birth of her baby boy last month on Instagram.

“Born during Black History Month, with a name to match 😄!” she wrote. “LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

The actress first revealed she was pregnant back in December while hosting “Satruday Night Live”.