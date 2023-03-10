Click to share this via email

Gisele Bündchen is working a stripper pole in what could possibly be one of her sexiest shoots yet.

The supermodel has been hard at work since her divorce from Tom Brady was finalized in October.

She’s now posed for Arezzo, with the company sharing an array of sizzling snaps and clips on Instagram.

They called her “back and stronger than ever” in the translated caption, Page Six reported.

Bündchen looked stunning in a plunging black bodysuit and thigh high boots as she clung onto a pole in one shot, while she donned a little black dress in other images.

The company also posted a clip of Bündchen strutting her stuff on the pole.

Bündchen then took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a dazzling silver fringed dress.

Her latest shoot comes after she looked unrecognizable as she posed for her first Vogue cover since her divorce.

The snaps were taken for Vogue Italia, with her donning a fiery red look for the cover.

A source told People last month that Bündchen had been loving throwing herself back into work following her split from Brady, whom she was married to for 13 years.

“She has been working a lot and just loves it,” the source told the mag. “She really is in such a good place.”

The insider insisted the model was feeling “confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time.”