Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, who portray Prince William and Kate Middleton in the final season of Netflix’s “The Crown”, have been spotted filming scenes for the upcoming new season.

One photograph captures the characters’ first encounter while running, with McVey’s William stealing a second glance at Bellamy’s Kate. The scene, shot near St Andrews, Scotland, is believed to depict the exact moment the future Prince and Princess of Wales first laid eyes on each other as students at the University of St. Andrews, where they eventually fell in love.

Another image sees McVey and Bellamy keeping warm behind-the-scenes, on set of the Emmy award-winning series.

Prince William actor Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy’s Kate Middleton film a scene for “The Crown”. — Photo: GOFF / SplashNews.com

“The Crown” premiered back in November 2016 and is expected to premiere its sixth and final season later this year.