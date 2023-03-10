Kris Jenner is literally “Mother” in the new music video for Meghan Trainor’s new single, released on Friday.

The ultimate momager and “Kardashians” star teams up with Trainor for one of her most iconic videos yet, serving Hollywood glam as the two real-life mothers dance and sing along to the upbeat track.

In the clip, directed by Trainor’s longtime collaborator Charm LaDonna, Jenner rocks her classic pixie cut hairstyle but adds a striking twist — her dark locks are platinum blonde — and stuns in a long white gown with massive sleeves and matching gloves. Trainor, 29, and Jenner, 67, then unite side-by-side in matching black gowns accessorized with dazzling diamonds. The video even features a cute moment where Trainor, who is pregnant with her and husband Daryl Sabara’s second child, holds up her ultrasound photos.

Jenner was praised by her daughters on social media, who took to the comments of Trainor’s Instagram post to gush about their mother’s appearance in the video.

“THAT IS MY MOTHER,” Jenner’s oldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian wrote alongside a fire emoji.

“Stop it I’m f**king screaming! I am f**king screaming!” Khloé Kardashian commented. “Oh my god thank God. This is really my mother! How lucky am I?? Meghan Let’s be sisters.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian shared the post to her Instagram Story, writing, “Isn’t my mom the cutest?!”, encouraging her followers to watch the video.

Photo: Instagram/ KrisJenner

Trainor also shared a sweet video to her Story of her two-year-old son Riley Sabara watching the video on her phone. In the clip, she asks her toddler, “Who’s that?”, to which he adorably replies “mama.”

Photo: Instagram/ MeghanTrainor

This isn’t the first time Jenner has appeared in a pop star’s music video. In 2019, she famously starred in Ariana Grande’s “Mean Girls”-themed music video for “Thank U, Next”, in which she starred as Regina George’s (Rachel McAdams) “cool mom” June George.

On releasing the track “Mother”, Trainor said in a statement: “I’m beyond excited to finally share ‘Mother’ with the world! This song is my response to being in the industry for almost a decade now and still finding myself in situations where I am talked down to or made to feel like my opinion isn’t valid. It’s for anyone who is in a situation where they feel like they are being mansplained to and want to take their power back.”

“Mother”, which samples The Chordettes’s 1954 hit “Mr. Sandman”, appears on the brand-new Deluxe Edition of Trainor’s acclaimed album Takin’ It Back, which can be listened to here. The deluxe version includes the album’s original 16 tracks as well as three new tracks – “Mother”, “Grow Up” and “Special Delivery” featuring MAX. It also includes the remix of “Made You Look (Feat. Kim Petras)”. The original version is a global multi-platinum selling hit, which has thus far generated over half-a-billion streams and counting.