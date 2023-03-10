Stassi Schroeder is revealing the gender of her new baby.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star is expecting her second child with husband Beau Clark and it’s a baby boy.

The reveal was made on the newest episode of their “The Good The Bad The Baby” podcast, via Page Six.

“I kept saying it,” she continued. “I felt it. It was a vibe. … I don’t know how to f–king explain it.”

READ MORE: Keke Palmer Shares Adorable Photos With BF Darius Jackson And Their Newborn Baby

The 34-year-old chalked it up to being “so in tune with [her] body” that she became “so convinced” her next child would be a son. She didn’t want psych herself out, however, and tried to “talk [her]self out of” the idea, explaining that she would “need to prepare” for possibly giving birth to a girl.

When the time came for the big reveal, the couple managed to capture it on camera and released a bonus video on their Patreon. They were eating out with the baby’s future godparents, and opened a box containing blue packing materials and a tiny Vans sneaker.

READ MORE: Pedro Pascal Talks Baby Yoda And Shares His Favourite Nic Cage Movies While Sweating Out Of His Forehead On ‘Hot Ones’

The two broke down in tears and immediately facetimed their 2-year-old daughter, Hartford, to break the big news.

“You won’t have any competition,” Schroeder joked. “Don’t worry. It’s a boy.”