An exclusive clip of Prime Video’s highly anticipated action-spy thriller “Citadel”, starring duo Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas was unveiled on Friday.

The look-ahead clip closed out Chopra Jonas’ powerful SXSW keynote conversation with Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios, where they discussed the next generation of women in Hollywood, global content innovation, and the actress’ leading role in the first-of-its-kind franchise, “Citadel”.

The clip, which can be viewed above, sees Madden, who stars as elite agent Mason Kane, introduce himself as a “top spy” to Chopra Jonas’ Nadia Sinh, who denies she’s a spy, though Kane is well-aware this isn’t their first time meeting.

Elsewhere, Prime Video unveiled new key art for the high-stakes drama.

“Citadel” — Photo: Courtesy of Prime Video

Here’s “Citadel”‘s official synopsis: “Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.”

“Citadel”, which is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, also stars Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy, and more.

The first season of the groundbreaking spy series consists of six episodes with two episodes premiering April 28 on Prime Video. One new episode will roll out weekly through May 26.