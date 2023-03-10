Vanessa Hudgens is giving fans a glimpse of her recent engagement party.

The actress shared a cool yet chic snapshot of herself rocking a pair of shades with a stunning white asymmetrical gown.

In the photograph, Hudgens, who looks like an ancient goddess with her hair pulled back into a long braid, strikes a pose as she’s captured standing in front of a balloon banner that reads “engaged.” She was also surrounded by heart-shaped balloons and several red and silver ones that were spread across the floor.

The “High School Musical” star simply captioned the Instagram post with a ring emoji, and face with tongue sticking out emoji.

Last month, Hudgens, 34, confirmed her engagement to MLB star Cole Tucker, 26. The couple kept their engagement private for a few weeks after Tucker put a ring on it at the end of 2022. The two dated for roughly two years prior to taking their relationship to the next step.