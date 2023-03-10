A wax museum in Poland has captured the internet’s attention thanks to their “creepy” wax figures.

For the most part, none of the models look anything like their real-life celebrities’, and the ones that have taken social media by storm are Prince William and Kate Middleton.

In a TikTok uploaded by user Becka Blackburn, the tourist visits the Krakow Wax Museum, capturing footage of their waxwork, including models of Shrek, “Harry Potter” cast members, Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, Mike Tyson, Lady Gaga and more.

“Come with me to the worst wax museum in Poland,” reads the text at the beginning of the TikTok, which has garnered over 13 million views.

“I couldn’t tell if this was a real wax museum,” Blackburn captioned the post. “Wait until the end.”

Amongst the wax figures are representations of members of the royal family like Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Prince of Wales’ figure, which is shown at the end of the clip next to Middleton’s, was ridiculed in the comments with one user noting that, “They did William DIRTY with that smile.” His figure appears to have a slightly green complexion with an exaggerated, eerie grin.

“Prince William looks like something straight outta resident evil,” one user expressed, referring to the horror game series, while another said he’s “going to give me nightmares.”

Others pointed out how “bad” Kate’s model looks. The Princess of Wales’ figure has an extended forehead and her distinguished luscious brown locks have been swapped for a frizzier, lighter-coloured head of hair.

“I thought it was getting better then it got to Prince Willliam and Kate,” one user wrote.

Photo: TikTok/ @beckablackburn4

Others also drew attention to how “awful” Elvis’ wax model turned out.

“The part of Elvis: played by Nicholas [sic] cage,” one commented, noting that the figure looks like the “Ghost Rider” actor instead. Elvis’ model was also compared to Paul Rudd and Justin Trudeau. Safe to say, it looks nothing like the legendary musician.

“These all look like they had to make them different enough to avoid copyright issues,” wrote one TikToker, while another said some of them are “literally just mannequins.”

“All of their budget went on to Mike Tyson,” another said of the former professional boxer’s figure, which is one of the only ones to bear some resemblance.

“Is Tyson the only one who showed up for the fitting??” someone else joked.

According to Polish media, the Krakow Wax Museum has been in business for 10 years and welcomes over 10,000 visitors every month to snap selfies with their wax figures.

“It takes about five mins to walk around, we even saw a child crying, probably because she was so scared of the creepy figures,” said one reviewer.

The museum currently has a rating of 2.5 on Tripadvsor.