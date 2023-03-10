Jimmy Kimmel cracks jokes as he hosts the ceremonial roll out a champagne coloured carpet to mark the beginning of Oscars week on Hollywood Blvd. where movie stars will walk to get to the Dolby Theater for the 95th Academy Awards.

Many things about the Academy Awards have changed over the years, but for the past six decades there has been at least one constant: The red carpet. The hues have varied over the years, but it has always been some shade of red. Until this year.

On Wednesday outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, workers unspooled a champagne-coloured carpet as Jimmy Kimmel, who is hosting the 95th Oscars on Sunday, presided over the occasion.

“I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet over a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed,” Kimmel said.

The decision to change the colour came from creative consultants Lisa Love, a longtime Vogue contributor, and Raúl Àvila, the creative director for the glamorous Met Gala in New York.

This year the carpet will be covered, in part to protect the stars and cameras from the weather, but also to help turn the arrivals into an evening event. For Love, there has always been a disconnect between the elegant black tie dress code and the fact that it’s mid-afternoon when people arrive to be photographed in the daylight. With a covered carpet, they could change that.

“We turned a day event into night,” Love told The Associated Press. “It’s evening, even though it’s still 3:00.”