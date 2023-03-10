When news broke last month that Freddie Prinze Jr. was to potentially reprise his role as Ray Bronson in the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” franchise, it was the actor’s first time finding out about the so-called project.

In February, reports began circulating that a sequel to the 1997 and 1998 horror flicks was in the works with Prinze Jr. and co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt “in talks” to reprise their roles as Bronson and Julie James, respectively.

However, while the 47-year-old actor was recently promoting his new horror movie podcast “That Was Pretty Scary”, he revealed he had no clue about the project until his name began to appear in headlines.

He thinks the announcement was “leaked” by the production company in efforts to “get people hyped about their movie.”

“I have been offered nothing, nothing. They just said that to get people excited. I haven’t spoken to anyone at their company, my agents haven’t received an offer from them whatsoever,” Prinze Jr. told TooFab. “I had a conversation with the director a few days after they announced that, just to be like, ‘Yo, what the hell? Why are they saying I’m going to be in a movie I’m probably not going to be in?’ And she said, ‘Let me pitch you the idea.’ So she’s spoken to me about the idea, but I haven’t said yes, I haven’t received an offer.”

“I have no reason to lie to anyone, I have no skin in the game,” he continued. “I’m only gonna do things that I like and work with people that I like and there’s not gonna be any wiggle room this time around. I messed up the first time, this time I just want to do stuff I’m passionate about.”

The original slasher, which starred both Prinze Jr. and his wife Sarah Michelle Gellar, became wildly successful, ultimately leading to its sequel “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer”. In 2006, a direct-to-video movie, “I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer” was released and, in 2022, a TV series with the same name as the original film premiered with no relation to the franchise films.

Though Prinze Jr. admits he hasn’t read a script for the franchise’s latest attempted revival, he did share what he’d like to see if a new instalment actually comes to life after all these years.

“I would want to see it definitely based in reality. I don’t think we need anything supernatural. I wouldn’t want to see someone come back to life,” he told the publication. “I don’t like that, it just makes me think of old ’80s movies like ‘Soapdish’ … that’s what it’d feel like for me if everybody came back fine or Ben Willis was like, ‘I’m back again, 20 years older, I can’t move that well, arthritis.’ Hopefully they find an organic [way] and just base everything in reality.”

A few weeks ago, Gellar echoed some of her husband’s remarks, noting that there’s no way her character, Helen Shivers, would return in a new movie.

“As I explained to [director] Jennifer [Kaytin Robinson], I am dead. I am dead dead. On ice,” the actress previously told Entertainment Tonight, before she too made a “Soapdish” comparison.

Prinze Jr. went on to note that what made “IKWYDLS” special was having “four people feeling very differently about a horrible event… reacting honestly,” because they were “all relatable in a different way.”

He emphasized that whatever the next film does, he hopes it “stays rooted in reality.”

“I think that’s the best way to do horror,” he said, “or you have to fully commit to the Freddy Krueger of it all. Which is awesome, they’re my favourite movies, but they’re ridiculous. So you have to lean all the way into it or all the way out.”

The first episode of Prinze Jr. and co-host Jon Lee Brody’s “That Was Pretty Scary” podcast is now live, exclusively for Wondery+ subscribers, and will be available to the rest of the public on March 15, wherever you listen to podcasts.