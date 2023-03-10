Sarah Michelle Gellar is reminiscing about her former onscreen boyfriend, portrayed by David Boreanaz, in honour of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”‘s 26th anniversary.

To celebrate the beloved supernatural drama, which premiered on March 10, 1997, Boreanaz, 53, shared a throwback photo of him and Gellar, 45, in character to his Instagram Story.

“TBT: This a grumpy moment or brooding moment,” the actor wrote of his character Angel, who became Buffy’s first love.

Gellar reposted the photo to her own Story, replying: “Always brooding you were never grumpy.”

Photo: Instagram/ SarahMGellar

While the actress starred as Buffy throughout all seven seasons of the WB show, Boreanaz only appeared in the first three seasons as the centuries-old vampire before landing his character’s own spinoff series, which had a five-season run on the same network.

Last week, Gellar took another trip down memory lane with fellow “Buffy” co-star, Pedro Pascal, who portrayed her college classmate Eddie in the season 4 premiere episode.

Pascal, 47, has since reacted to Gellar’s post, in which she shared a photo of the two from the episode, telling Access Hollywood that he was “excited” to see her shoutout. He also recalled that it was “a super big deal” getting cast in the series.

“Sarah Michelle Gellar remembers me and I want her to know that I remember every moment of shooting that episode, as brief as it was,” the “Last of Us” actor said. “She was such a kind scene partner and we had the best time.”