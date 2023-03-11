Click to share this via email

Christina Hendricks and George Bianchini both said “yes.”

Hendricks, 47, has announced that she is marrying camera operator George Bianchini in a sweet Instagram post on Friday, March 10.

(L-R): George Bianchini and Christina Hendricks — Photo: Instagram Story/@actuallychristinahendricks

The Emmy-nominated actress wrote that she and Bianchini both proposed to each other alongside a photo of herself posing closely with her future husband.

“We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever,” Hendricks captioned the Instagram photo. She and Bianchini looked adorably elegant together, with the “Mad Men” star wearing a black-and-white polka dot long-sleeve dress and Bianchini wearing a refined blue suit.

Celebrity pals January Jones and Kat Dennings responded to the couple’s big news with even bigger applause in the comment section.

“Christina!!! I love you, so happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”, wrote Dennings. Her fellow “Mad Men” alum Jones commented Yayayayayayay!!!!!❤️❤️❤️”.

“YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY Mr and Mrs Seagull!!!!!!!” Hendricks’ “Good Girls” onscreen costar Mae Whitman ecstatically wrote.

Hendricks first worked with Bianchini in the first season of her NBC crime comedy-drama “Good Girls”, which premiered in 2018 and closed off its final season in 2021. Rumours of their romance swirled in 2021 when they attended a Christian Siriano exhibit together in Georgia.