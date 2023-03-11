Click to share this via email

The Kardashians glamorously arrived at the celebration of twins Malika and Khadijah Haqq on their 40th birthday on Friday, March 10.

The party occurred at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Kylie, 25, appeared at the event, revealing her toned midriff in a black crop top and miniskirt with a floor-length black leather jacket.

Kylie Jenner — Photos (L-R): MEGA via Getty

Khloe Kardashian also attended the event and has known Malika for over two decades since their friendship as teenagers in 1999. The reality star shared a heartwarming Instagram tribute to their longstanding friendship.

‘Happy birthday to my girls @malika @foreverkhadijah ♡’ she wrote alongside her sweet Instagram post.

Khloe also shared snaps of herself partying with the birthday girls on her Instagram Story.

Malika and Khadijah Haqq’s birthday — Photo: Instagram Story/@khloekardashian

Like any good sisterly affair, Kim eventually appeared. Jenner’s video footage from inside the event showed the 42-year-old mom posing up a storm with her sisters from inside the star-studded event.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — Photo: Instagram Story/@kyliejenner

Momager Kris Jenner eventually joined the family outing as both Kim and Kylie cozied up close to their mom on Kim’s Instagram Story.

(L-R): Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian — Photo: @kimkardashian/Instagram Story

Further snaps from inside the party via Khloe’s Instagram Story showed a brightly lit ’40’ mural with a giant cake being held in front of the decoration.