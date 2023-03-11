Selena Gomez is celebrating her best friend, Francia Raisa.

While speaking on the latest episode of her Apple TV+ documentary series, “Dear …“, the 30-year-old praised Raisa for donating a life-saving kidney transplant to the superstar in 2017 while struggling with lupus health complications.

“My best friend. Her name is Francia. She said, ‘No, I am absolutely getting tested,'” reflected Gomez as she spoke about her trials and tribulations with the autoimmune disease. “And within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so so so lucky.”

Controversy arose from the star’s comments last year when she claimed that Taylor Swift was her “only friend in the industry” despite the kidney donation from her “Grown-ish” friend Raisa. However, Gomez appears to be mending a bridge between her and the 34-year-old star.

“I understand that that doesn’t happen for a lot of people, and I know the outcome of some of those situations and how serious they are, so I do not take it lightly that it’s happened to me that way,” continued Gomez.

The “Only Murders in the Building” actress claimed that she is “in debt” to Raisa for such a selfless decision.

“I will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia,” she stated. “The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming.”