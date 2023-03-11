Kristen Doute is returning to “Vanderpump Rules” after being fired from the cast in 2020.

On Friday, Bravo confirmed on their Instagram page that the controversial TV personality, 40, would be returning to “Vanderpump Rules” after being fired from the series, along with Stassie Schroeder, due to a racism incident with former costar Faith Stowers.

READ MORE: Kristen Doute Slams ‘F**king P***y’ Tom Schwartz For His Silence Amid ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cheating Scandal

The news of her return comes amidst the equally controversial Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix cheating scandal.

Doute has reportedly chosen to stay loyal to Madix during the cheating scandal which has rocked the Bravolebrity world after Sandoval allegedly had an affair with Leviss, causing his nine-year relationship with Madix to end abruptly.

READ MORE: Kristen Doute Gives Firsthand Account Of When Ariana Madix Discovered Tom Sandoval’s Affair With Raquel Leviss

The podcast host also recently slammed Tom Schwartz for remaining silent during the latest cheating scandal and bluntly referring to him as a “f***ing p*ssy.”

Bravo announced the revival of Doute’s stint on the show with a photo of her earlier days, writing in the caption: “Spotted: Kristen Doute filming for this season of #PumpRules.”