Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, has filed court documents to represent their twin daughters in an upcoming hearing revolving around her multi-million dollar trust fund.

According to TMZ, Lockwood, 61, has filed the documents to represent their 14-year-old twin daughters in a hearing that involves Presley’s multi-million dollar trust.

READ MORE: Priscilla Presley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Daughter Lisa Marie’s Death

The will contains the rights to the Graceland mansion and a 15% stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises.

The guitarist married the late Presley from 2006 until 2021 and is asking the judge to grant him ‘guardian ad litem’ status to speak on behalf of their twin daughters.

Presley, who tragically suffered a fatal cardiac arrest earlier this year at 54, had two life insurance policies, one for $25 million and another for $10 million.

READ MORE: Austin Butler Pays Tribute To Lisa Marie Presley After BAFTA Win: ‘It’s A Bittersweet Time’

Priscilla was removed as a trustee a few years before her death and was replaced by eldest daughter Riley Keough, 33.

Lisa Marie amended the will in 2016, removing her mother as executor and naming her two adult children, Benjamin and Riley Keough, as her only heirs.

After Benjamin’s suicide in 2020, Riley was left as the sole heir. However, Priscilla is now fighting the amendment which removed her.

Riley could battle both Michael and Priscilla for trust in court.