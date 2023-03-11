Carrie Underwood is receiving some adorable gifts for her 40th birthday.

On Friday, the country music sensation posted photos of two sweetly written letters from her sons, Isaiah Michael, 8, and Jacob Ryan, 4, to celebrate her special day.

Carrie Underwood’s Instagram Story — Photo: @carrieunderwood/Instagram Story

“Things Jake loves about me…”, Underwood wrote in the first post alongside three heart emojis with a photo of 4-year-old Jacob’s endearing letter. The orange paper, which was titled “Things I love about mommy,” listed heartwarming instances such as, “When she kisses me,” “How much she loves me”, “She’s beautiful”, and “When she dresses up. I like her dress.”

READ MORE: Carrie Underwood Adopts ‘Sweet Girl’ Puppy, Says ‘She’s Too Good To Be True’

Carrie Underwood’s Instagram Story — Photo: @carrieunderwood/Instagram Story

The next photo in her Story showcased her letter from her oldest son Isaiah Michael. Underwood wrote, “4 things Isaiah loves about me” over the top of the image of the cute gift. Isaiah’s card was sure to put a smile on the “Out Of That Truck” singer’s face, as it said: “4 Things I Love about Mommy! I love her snuggles, I love her kisses, I love her singing and most of all I love her love!”

READ MORE: Carrie Underwood On Shifting Her Fitness Goals: ‘It Is Overall Taking Care Of Yourself’

Carrie Underwood Instagram Story — Photo: @carrieunderwood/Instagram Story

Underwood also shared other celebratory photos from her birthday, including a delicious-looking birthday cake tower made entirely of 70lbs worth of cheese wheels, with many wine bottles lined up behind the cake. The country music star quipped that she “finally felt understood.”