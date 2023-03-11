Lisa Hochstein is getting honest about her divorce from Lenny Hochstein.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star believes that her extreme spending habits and social life contributed to the pair breaking things off.

While filming the “RHOM” Season 5 reunion, moderator and Bravolebrity icon Andy Cohen, 54, inquired Lisa about the divorce.

“Were there issues about how much money you spent on your lifestyle?”

Lisa responded honestly: “You know what? Yeah,” before stating that she would “work for free” at the Hochstein Med Spa. She also ardently claimed that she was not a “do-nothing-b*tch.”

The 40-year-old TV personality also admitted that there was some truth behind the claim that her social life was also a problem for the straight-edge plastic surgeon.

Lisa then explained that she was hungover from a heavy night of drinking with pals when Dr. Hochstein broke the news that he wanted a divorce.

However, Lisa explained that she attempted to “limit her nights out” and that Dr. Hochstein also went out.

Costar Kiki Barth alleged that Dr. Hochstein had been unfaithful in his marriage to Lisa, stating: “I’ve heard Lenny, he’s been a cheater for a long time,’ Kiki continued. ‘Like I know models that he cheat with.”

Lisa has repeatedly claimed that Lenny may have had an affair with the 27-year-old model, Katharina Mazepa, who is he currently dating. There is no evidence of this claim, however.