Drew Barrymore is looking back on her very first Oscars look as a young child.

During a recent episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show”, the TV host shared the story behind the dress she wore to her very first Oscars back in 1982, shortly after she starred in her first role as Gertie in “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”.

For the occasion, Barrymore, who was seven-years-old at the time, donned a pink tulle dress with a pearl necklace and white faux fur shawl. Fashion designer, Christian Siriano, called the actress’ ensemble his favourite Oscars looks of all time while appearing as a guest on the show.

“Never gets old ever,” he said of Barrymore’s look.

“Drew arriving to the Oscars, and [here] she is arriving, and she’s in her little faux fur,” he recalled as a photo of young Barrymore appeared onscreen, “but with the biggest pearls, and I’m like, ‘Are those real, girl? Like wow.'”

Drew Barrymore and her mother at the 1982 Oscars. — Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

The “Charlie’s Angels” star immediately chimed in, explaining how big of a deal the outfit was.

“My mom, you know, she was a single working mom. We didn’t make a ton of money off ‘E.T.’, barely any, it was 1982, and I was, you know, a kid,” she said, noting that they “bought it off the rack, and that was the look.”

“And now it’s iconic,” Ross Mathews added.

This isn’t the first time Barrymore, now 48, looked back on her show-stopping looks from the past. While recalling her fashion moments from the last 20 years, the actress noted that her love for fashion began during her childhood, where she spent a lot of time on film sets, learning from the costume pros.

“I grew up in tailoring houses, watching how people cut things and tailor them and change them according to what was appropriate for that decade, or what’s better for that person’s body type,” Barrymore explained back in November for the relaunch of People StyleWatch. “It’s an education that I live by.”

The actress even offered her best advice when it comes to making clothes look great.

“Don’t get stuck [on trends], do what works for you and your body, and make your own rules,” she said. “Because at the end of the day, if you’re not comfortable, you’re distracted. And you want to feel free and empowered.”