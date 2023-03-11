Adam Driver has a movie critic living at home.

While appearing on Thursday night’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, the 39-year-old Academy Award nominee admitted that his 6-year-old son isn’t a massive fan of watching his new movie “65” or anyone else’s for that matter.

Driver explained that one big reason he signed onto his new movie “65”, which features a lot of dinosaurs and laser guns because his son was so into dinosaurs while they were quarantining during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“So, I was with my family all the time, and my son was just telling me everything about every dinosaur,” he recounted.

“And he’s into dinosaurs. I’m like, ‘I’m in.’ And then we went [to set], and he kind of knew everything. The guy was like, ‘This might be a little scary. Don’t be scared.’ He’s like, ‘No … Gallimimus…Eoraptor…’ He was naming everything, he was really into it.”

The “House of Gucci” actor then admitted that his son is too scared to watch the movie despite his initial interest in everything prehistoric.

“But he doesn’t want to see the movie because it’s too scary,” continued Driver. “So, I basically made this thing for him to watch that he has no interest in watching.”

However, his son’s disdain for Driver’s new movie isn’t specific to the actor’s roles. He isn’t much of a moviegoer in general.

“He hates movies,” continued Driver. “He hates them. I finally showed him “Mary Poppins” as his first movie. He’s like, ‘Eh, it was okay.'”

“65” sees crash-landing on Earth 65 million years ago as Commander Mills. He must navigate the world inhabited by dinosaurs and other wild creatures.

“65” is now playing everywhere.