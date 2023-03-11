Peter Madrigal has joined in on the hate train against Raquel Leviss.

The 38-year-old SUR manager said that Leviss can go “f**k herself” after she dubbed him a “starting pony” while conversing with Andy Cohen on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live”.

On the March 1st episode of “WWHL”, Cohen asked Leviss if she regrets seeing Madrigal. Leviss responded: “Peter’s, like, a great starting pony to get back into the dating world.”

The two went on a few dates after the former SUR waitress ended her engagement with fellow “Vanderpump Rules” costar DJ James Kennedy.

Cohen expressed a cringing reaction following Leviss’ “starter pony” comments as if he knew the outcome would be tense.

Leviss attempted to lessen the severity of her comment by saying Madrigal was “such a great shoulder to cry on, I mean, look at those shoulders.”

“I’m nobody’s starter pony,” Madrigal quickly said while on Thursday’s “Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend” podcast.

“I always keep an even keel, but, my God, who the hell do you think you are? … Who the f**k do you think you are?”

Madrigal went on a few dates while Leviss was secretly involved in an affair with Tom Sandoval.