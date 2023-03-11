Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends a conversation keynote during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festival at the Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

After more than two decades in the film industry, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has achieved pay parity.

During a powerful conversation at the 2023 SXSW Festival on Friday, the actress opened up about how “Citadel”- the upcoming Prime Video spy thriller, in which she stars opposite of Richard Madden- is the first time she’s been paid the same as her male co-star.

“I’ve been working in the entertainment industry for now 22 years, and I have done about almost 70-plus features and two TV shows,” Chopra Jonas told the audience and Amazon Studios’ Jennifer Salke, who joined her on stage. “But when I did ‘Citadel’, it was the first time in my career that I had pay parity.”

Though she laughed about it on stage, the actress pointed out that it’s “kind of nuts.”

READ MORE: ‘Citadel’: Richard Madden Tracks Down His Former Spy Partner Priyanka Chopra Jonas In An Exclusive Clip

“I put in the same amount of investment and work, but I get paid much less,” she said. “But the ease in which Amazon Studios said, ‘That’s what you deserve, you are co-leads, that’s just fair,’ and I was like, ‘You’re right, it’s fair.’”

“And I wonder: Did that happen because there are very few female decision-makers in Hollywood?”, the 40-year-old added. “Would that have been a different conversation if a woman didn’t make that decision? Those are not conversations that happened very easily.”

Chopra Jonas previously spoke out about the “substantially large” pay gap in Bollywood, noting that she “would get paid about 10% of the salary of [her] male co-actor.”

Elsewhere during her appearance at SXSW in Austin, Texas, the “Love Again” star chatted candidly about the criticism she’s experienced as a public figure, including body shaming.

READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Has ‘Daddy and Mommy’ Night Out To Celebrate South Asian Excellence (Exclusive)

“I’ve been told many things that are difficult to hear. In my job, the pressure is so intense you can’t really show the chinks in your armor,” she said. “Someone told me yesterday that I wasn’t sample-sized… I was hurt and I discussed it with my family and I cried to my husband [Nick Jonas], and my team, and I felt really bad about the fact that I’m not sample size, and that’s a problem, apparently, and most of us are not and sample size is size 2.”

She then addressed how people have taken her responses from interviews and altered them from the truth.

“I have had times when I may have said something, and it’s been misconstrued, and you see people saying the meanest and nastiest things not just about me, about my child, about my family members, and I think sometimes people forget you are even human,” Chopra Jonas continued. “And those pressures – it’s inexplicable. I can’t explain how it feels when you are sitting down on your couch and you just feel the world coming at you because people have forgotten that you are human.”

READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Release Of ‘Wings’ With Backstage Video Of Nick Jonas And Daughter Malti Marie

The actress told the audience that the best way to rise above the criticism is to “surround yourself with people who love you and care about you,” instead of “what you can bring to the table and what you can do for me.”

“People who want to see you smile and be enriched,” she added. “It doesn’t have to be a room full of people – I can count them on my hands.”