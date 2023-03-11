Selena Gomez is confessing about former remarks she’s made regarding not letting the haters get to her.

Aside from her tough persona, the actress admitted that body-shamers’ negative comments do actually affect her to the point where she’s cried her “eyes out” behind closed doors.

“I lied. I would go online and I would post a picture and I would say, ‘It doesn’t matter. I’m not accepting what you’re saying,’” Gomez shared on the latest episode of the Apple TV+ docuseries “Dear…”, released Thursday.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star, who’s no stranger to clapping back at body-shamers, revealed that despite the invincibility she portrays against online haters, she would still “cry” her “eyes out” in her room “because no one deserves to hear those things.”

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Asks Fans To ‘Please, Please Be Kinder’ Online As Hailey Bieber Feud Rumours Roil

“I was posting these things saying it doesn’t bother me because I didn’t want it to bother other people who are experiencing the same thing,” Gomez, 30, explained of innocent people who get “shamed for what they look like, who they are, who they love.”

“I just think it’s so unfair,” she continued. “I don’t think that anybody deserves less than.”

Gomez, who’s been battling Lupus since 2014, added that online trolls “couldn’t wait” to find something to bring her down, in this case the painful side effects of her chronic disease, including weight gain.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Tells Concerned Fans That Her Hands Shake Due To Lupus Medication

“I was being shamed for gaining weight because of my lupus,” she said.

Earlier this year, the Rare Beauty founder said in an Instagram Live, “I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” giving haters a tasteful response after they body-shamed her appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes, despite rocking a strapless Valentino gown.

“But we don’t care,” Gomez added, as she and her 9-year-old sister, Gracie, began to laugh.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Thanks ‘Best Friend’ Francia Raisa For Kidney Transplant In 2017

The former Disney star also clapped back at haters last April, noting that she’d rather enjoy her favourite foods than be “skinny” because “people b***h about [her weight] anyway.”

“B***h, I am perfect the way I am,” she hit back.

Just last month, Gomez got candid about how her lupus medication causes her weight to fluctuate.