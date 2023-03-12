Tom Schwartz is breaking his silence amid allegations of a months-long affair between his best friend and business partner, Tom Sandoval and “Vanderpump Rules” co-star, Raquel Leviss.

Schwartz, who throughout season 10 has been pegged as the guy Leviss had her eye on after calling off her engagement to James Kennedy, said he was shocked to learn about Sandoval’s dalliances with Leviss and saddened to see his nine-year-long relationship with fellow co-star and friend, Ariana Madix, come to an end.

In video obtained by TMZ, Schwartz said Sandoval’s doing “okay relatively speaking” and that he has a sense of profound sadness. That being said, Schwartz says Sandoval “feels like a piece of s**t, and to some extent, he is. But he knows he f***ed up.”

As for Ariana, Schwartz is adamant she has a really good support system.

“She’s with friends,” he said. “I hope she’s living a good life and indulging. I hope she goes on a living spree.”

Schwartz insists he hasn’t seen or talked to Leviss since the so-called “Scandoval” broke.

As for whether he knew about the affair all along, Schwartz deflected, saying he prefers not to talk about it.

“You’ll see it play out on the show.”

The Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner’s statement comes following two public apologies from Sandoval, who mentioned his business partner in his first post about the scandal.