Christina Ricci is looking back on her time as a child star.

The actress’ star is on the rise as she stars in Netflix’s smash hit “Wednesday” as well as the Showtime’s supernatural thriller “Yellowjackets”, which earned her an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

She’s perhaps best-known, however, for her time as a child star, delighting audiences as the macabre Wednesday Addams. The role fed into her image as Hollywood’s “Anti-It Girl” as they dubbed her at the time, referring to her sense of style and macabre humour.

For her Rolling Stone cover in 1999, the 19-year-old dressed in pink lingerie next to a line that screamed “Nice and Naughty.”

“It’s not how I would have chosen to be dressed, but it’s very much of its time,” Ricci admitted in a new interview with Rolling Stone. “Not great.”

The cover also described her as a “hazardously sexy teen who will say anything,” which was truer to life than she would have liked.

“I was a bit of a d–khead,” she said of her interview style, recalling how she would speak on death, incest, and how anorexia made her look like E.T. “I could have handled it in a way that was less teenage.”

As an adult and seasoned entertainment veteran now, the 43-year-old is much more careful when speaking to the press.

“In movies, there’s a buildup, and the movie comes out, and then it’s done,” she explained. “For TV, [the press cycle] never ends. I find myself starting to feel a little bit more devil-may-care about the things I say. And that’s not good for me. I always go too far. I never realize how awful a thing I’m saying is until someone else is like, ‘What the f–k?’”

While Ricci is happy to be working again, she’s still adjusting to the newfound aspects of fame with the job.

“I still am uncomfortable with the fame-oriented aspect of all of this,” she added. “I’ve been told I need to get on TikTok, which I don’t want to do. I’m a 43-year-old woman. What am I going to do? Videotape myself doing laundry?”