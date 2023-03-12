Grant Gustin is saying goodbye to “The Flash”.

The star of the long-running CW superhero show wrapped up filming for the show for the last time, and the star memorialized the moment on Instagram.

“I said goodbye to The Flash and my Flash family on Saturday,” he began his post.

‘Very special day, with moments I will cherish for the rest of my life. My family got to see my last shot as The Flash – that’s something I could’ve never imagined nearly 10 years ago when I started this journey,” he continued. “This first shot here is moments before my final set up(which was Flash running). I got a chance to thank the crew, who have worked longer hours than anyone can image and are the reason we were able to accomplish 184 episodes of The Flash.”

Gustin went on to share all the sweet moments from his almost ten years working on the show including lots of laughter and working hard with the crew. He then expressed his gratitude towards the team that made the opportunity possible.

“Forever grateful to @davidrapaport @ziking11 (#DavidNutter) #GeoffJohns #PeterRoth & @gberlanti for the opportunity of a lifetime – one I tried to never take for granted. An opportunity that I honestly didn’t feel like I deserved at times,” he wrote. “Thank you for believing in me. Thank you to the cast, old and new. Series regulars over the series and guest stars that popped in and out. Our guest stars are the unsung heroes of this show, that really made it special over the years. I made a lot of friends, and I’m sure many of us will be in each others lives forever. THANK YOU to the fans who remained passionate about our show through 9 seasons.”

“Honoured to have had the chance to play this iconic character. I gave it absolutely everything I had. That’s all for now. ⚡️❤️,’ he added.

The star also shared the touching moment when he put away his costume for the last time.

The actor wasn’t the only one to get emotional about ending the show.

Danielle Panabaker and John Cor said their goodbyes in separate posts.

“The Flash” is ending with season 9 which is currently airing.