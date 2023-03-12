Jenna Ortega says she almost missed out on the role of a lifetime.

Netflix’s “Addams Family” spin-off “Wednesday” propelled the actress into overnight super stardom, but it was a role that Ortega almost didn’t take.

In an interview with the UK’s Times, via Deadline, she revealed she initially had no interest in the project.

“No, I didn’t. I got the email, passed on it. I had done so much TV in my life, all I’ve ever wanted to do is film,” she explained. “I was scared that by signing on to another television show it could prevent me from doing other jobs I really wanted and cared about.”

Prior to the casting, Ortega had been known for horror films like “X”, the 2022 “Scream” reboot, as well a recurring role in “You”.

It was only Tim Burton’s involvement with the project that won the actress over.

“Tim is such a legend, and we just happened to get along very well. But even then I said, ‘Ah, no — I think I’m OK,’ a couple [more] times,” she added.

With her past repertoire as well as her appearance in the upcoming “Scream VI”, people have begun hailing Ortega as a new “scream queen” for the era – which she has embraced.

“For some reason people see my face and want to throw blood on it … I don’t know what it is. I’ve had a horror director tell me once my eyes looked like they could be very innocent. It was never intentional, but it’s really fun,” she added.