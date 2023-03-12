Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Weeknd took the Junos by storm last night.

The annual Canadian music awards show’s opening night took place on Saturday, hosted by “Run The Burbs” star and co-creator Andrew Phung and CBC Music radio host Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe.

Fourty awards were handed out to artists including The Weeknd, who led the pack with artist of the year; songwriter of the year and pop album of the year for Dawn FM; and single of the year for “Sacrifice”. He didn’t attend the ceremony in-person to receive the awards.

READ MORE: The Junos Are Going East To Halifax For 2024 Awards Show

The artist also led nominations at last’s years show, where he was nominated in six categories. With his wins in 2015, 2016 and 2021, The Weeknd now ties Bryan Adams for the second-most Juno wins of all time with 21 awards.

Anne Murray still holds the record at 25 wins.

The “Blinding Lights” musician may be able to pick up a few more wins on March 13, including album of the year and TikTok Juno fan choice.

Other winners include Tenille Townes who won country album of the year for Masquerades. Speaking to CBC News backstage, she recalled attending the show as an audience member 19 years ago.

“[I] watched and just dreamed of how cool it could be to be a part of the show someday, so I’m feeling all the full-circle vibes,” she told the outlet.

The full list of winners can be found below:

Country album of the year:

Tenille Townes, Masquerades

High Valley, Way Back

Jade Eagleson, Honkytonk Revival

Orville Peck, Bronco

The Reklaws, Good Ol’ Days

Underground dance single of the year:

Greg Gow, I Knew Techno

Bensley, Debonair

Blond:ish and Cameron Jack, Aye Aye

Fred Everything, The Time Is (Now)

Tiga, Easy

Jazz album of the year:

Renee Rosnes, Kinds of Love,

Ernesto Cervini, Joy

Lauren Falls, A Little Louder Now

Luis Deniz, El Tinajon

Rafael Zaldivar, Rumba

Adult alternative album of the year:

The Sadies, Colder Streams

Altameda, Born Losers

Basia Bulat, The Garden

Dan Mangan, Being Somewhere

The Weather Station, How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars

Dance recording of the year:

Rêve, Ctrl + Alt + Del

Bob Moses and Kasablanca, Afterglow

Grimes, Shinigami Eyes

Loud Luxury feat. Kiddo, These Nights

Rezz, Spiral

READ MORE: Simu Liu Returns To Host The Junos For Second Consecutive Year

Contemporary roots album of the year:

The Bros. Landreth, Come Morning

Blackie and The Rodeo Kings, O Glory

Fortunate Ones, That Was You and Me

Shakura S’Aida, Hold on to Love

The East Pointers, House of Dreams

International album of the year:

Harry Styles, Harry’s House

Ed Sheeran, =

Lil Nas X, Montero

Taylor Swift, Midnights

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Contemporary Indigenous artist or group of the year:

Digging Roots, Zhawenim

Aysanabee, Watin

Indian City, Code Red

Julian Taylor, Beyond the Reservoir

Susan Aglukark, The Crossing

Breakthrough group of the year:

Banx & Ranx

Harm & Ease

Rare Americans

Tommy Lefroy

Wild Rivers

Traditional Indigenous artist or group of the year:

The Bearhead Sisters, Unbreakable

Cikwes, kâkîsimo ᑳᑮᓯᒧᐤ

Iva & Angu, Katajjausiit

Joel Wood, Mikwanak Kamôsakinat

Northern Cree, Ôskimacîtahowin: A New Beginning

Adult contemporary album of the year:

Michael Bublé, Higher

Francois Klark, Adventure Book

Jann Arden, Descendant

Marc Jordan & Amy Sky, He Sang She Sang

Tyler Shaw, A Tyler Shaw Christmas

Classical album of the year (small ensemble):

Elinor Frey and Rosa Barocca, conducted by Claude Lapalme, Early Italian Cello Concertos

Andrew Balfour and musica intima, Nagamo

ARC Ensemble, Hemsi: Chamber Works

Collectif9, Vagues et ombres

Suzie LeBlanc, Marie Nadeau-Tremblay, Vincent Lauzer, and Sylvain Bergeron, De la cour de Louis XIV à Shippagan! Chants traditionnels acadiens et airs de cour du XVIIe siècle

Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award:

Ron Sakamoto

Reggae recording of the year:

Kirk Diamond, Kairo McLean and Finn feat. Kairo McLean, Reggae Party

Ammoye, Water

Celena, Like a Star

Exco Levi, Jah Love

Kairo McLean, In the Streets

Classical album of the year (solo artist):

Philip Chiu, Fables

Bruce Liu, Winner of the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition Warsaw 2021

David Jalbert, Prokofiev: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 1

Isabel Bayrakdarian, La Zingarella: Through Romany Songland

James Ehnes, Bach: Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin

Classical album of the year (solo artist):

Philip Chiu, Fables

Bruce Liu, Winner of the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition Warsaw 2021

David Jalbert, Prokofiev: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 1

Isabel Bayrakdarian, La Zingarella: Through Romany Songland

James Ehnes, Bach: Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin

Traditional roots album of the year:

Pharis & Jason Romero, Tell ‘Em You Were Gold

Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves, Hurricane Clarice

Le Vent du Nord, 20 printemps

Mama’s Broke, Narrow Line

The McDades, The Empress

Comedy album of the year:

Jon Dore, A Person Who is Gingerbread

Courtney Gilmour, Let Me Hold Your Baby

Jackie Pirico, Splash Pad

Matt Wright, Here Live, Not a Cat

Zabrina Douglas, Things Black Girls Say — the Album

Instrumental album of the year:

Esmerine, Everything Was Forever Until It Was No More

Canadian Brass, Canadiana

Hard Rubber Orchestra, Iguana

Jean-Michel Blais, Aubades

Stephan Moccio, Lionheart

Recording engineer of the year:

Serban Ghenea

Derek Hoffman

George Seara

Gus van Go

Jason Dufour

Children’s album of the year:

Walk off the Earth and Romeo Eats, Walk off the Earth & Romeo Eats, Vol. 2

Beppie, Nice to Meet You

Jeremy and Jazzy, Say Hello

Splash’N Boots, I Am Love

Young Maestro and Keysha Freshh, Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Julia the Great

Classical composition of the year:

Bekah Simms, Bestiary I & II

Anthony Tan, An Overall Augmented Sense of Well-being

Keyan Emami, The Black Fish

Nicole Lizée, Prayers for Ruins

Vincent Ho, Supervillain Études/

Artist of the year:

The Weeknd

Avril Lavigne

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Michael Bublé

Shawn Mendes

Album artwork of the year:

Ian Ilavsky and Maciek Szczerbowski for Everything was Forever Until it was no More, Esmerine

Emy Storey, Becca McFarlane, Pamela Littky for Crybaby, Tegan and Sara

Jud Haynes.

Kee Avil, Lawrence Fafard for Crease, Kee Avil

Lights, Virgilio Tzaj, Matt Barnes for PEP, Lights

Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year:

Jordan St. Cyr, Jordan St. Cyr

Dan Bremnes, Into the Wild

Daniel Ojo, Trust

Love & the Outcome, Only Ever Always

Tehillah Worship, The Church Will Rise

Vocal jazz album of the year:

Caity Gyorgy, Featuring

Diana Panton, Blue

Laura Anglade and Sam Kirmayer, Venez donc chez moi

Nikki Yanofsky, Nikki by Starlight

The Ostara Project, The Ostara Project

Blues album of the year:

Angelique Francis, Long River

Crystal Shawanda, Midnight Blues

Harrison Kennedy, Thanks for Tomorrow

Spencer Mackenzie, Preach to my Soul

The Harpoonist & the Axe Murderer, Live at the King Eddy

Metal/hard music album of the year:

Voivod, Synchro Anarchy

Cancer Bats, Psychic Jailbreak

Get the Shot, Merciless Destruction

Skull Fist, Paid in Full

Wake, Thought Form Descent

Classical album of the year (large ensemble):

Conducted by Nicolas Ellis, featuring Marina Thibeault, Viola Borealis, Orchestre de l’Agora

Conducted by Alexander Shelley, Clara – Robert – Johannes: Lyrical Echoes, Canada’s National Arts Centre Orchestra

Conducted by Matthias Maute, featuring Karina Gauvin, Handel: Messiah, HWV 56, Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble Vocal Arts-Quebec

Conducted by Jean-Marie Zeitouni, Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen – Arvo Pärt: Symphonie No. 4, ‘Los Angeles,’ I Musici de Montréal

Conducted by Mark Vuorinen, Radiant Dawn: Music for Advent and Christmas, The Elora Singers

MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award:

Kevin Drew

Songwriter of the year:

The Weeknd

Faouzia

Tate McRae

Tenille Townes

Tobi

READ MORE: Michael Bublé Gives Simu Liu Tips On How Not To ‘Become A Meme Forever’ As Junos Host

Jazz album of the year (group):

Florian Hoefner Trio, Desert Bloom

Andrew Rathbun Quintet, Semantics

BadBadNotGood, Talk Memory

Carn Davidson 9, The History of Us

Mark Kelso & the Jazz Exiles, The Dragon’s Tail

Alternative album of the year:

Blue Rev, Alvvays

Duality, Luna Li

Sewn Back Together, Ombiigizi

The Unraveling of Puptheband, Pup

Tongues, Tanya Tagaq

Producer of the year:

Akeel Henry

Banx & Ranx

Kaytranada

Mike Wise

Murda Beatz

Rock album of the year:

Alexisonfire, Otherness

Billy Talent, Crisis of Faith

Nickelback, Get Rollin’

The Sheepdogs, Outta Sight

Three Days Grace, Explosions

Global music album of the year:

Lenka Lichtenberg, Thieves of Dreams

Ghalia Benali, Constantinople, Kiya Tabassian, In the Footsteps of Rumi

Pierre Kwenders, José Louis and the Paradox of Love

Ruby Singh, Vox.Infold

Pop album of the year:

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Alessia Cara, In the Meantime

Avril Lavigne, Love Sux

Carly Rae Jepsen, The Loneliest Time

Tate McRae, I Used to Think I Could Fly

Francophone album of the year:

Les Louanges, Crash

Ariane Roy, Medium plaisir

Daniel Bélanger, Mercure en mai

Hubert Lenoir, Pictura de ipse: Musique directe

Lisa LeBlanc, Chiac Disco

Wesli, Tradisyon

Group of the year:

Arkells

Arcade Fire

Billy Talent

Metric

The Reklaws

Rap single of the year:

Kaytranada and Anderson .Paak, Twin Flame

6ixBuzz and Pengz, Alejandro Sosa

Dom Vallie, Been Himma

Freddie Dredd, Wrath

Nav, Wrong Decisions

Music video of the year:

Floria Sigismondi for Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Unholy

Emma Higgins for Jessie Reyez, Fraud

Karena Evans for Chlöe, Have Mercy

Mayumi Yoshida for Amanda Sum, Different Than Before

Sterling Larose for SonReal and Lily Moore, Remember Me for Me

Electronic album of the year:

Teen Daze, Interior

Mecha Maiko, Not OK

Odonis Odonis, Spectrums

Rezz, Nightmare on Rezz Street 2 Mix

Rich Aucoin, Synthetic Season One

Single of the year:

The Weeknd, Sacrifice

Avril Lavigne, Bite Me

Preston Pablo and Banx & Ranx, Flowers Need Rain

Shawn Mendes, When You’re Gone

Tate McRae, She’s All I Wanna Be

Traditional R&B/soul recording of the year:

Savannah Ré feat. Dylan Sinclair, Last One

Daniel Caesar feat. BadBadNotGood, Please Do Not Lean

Jon Vinyl, Palisade

Safe, All I Need

TheHonestGuy, How to Make Love

The main ceremony will be held on Monday night in a ceremony hosted by Simu Liu.