Disney+ is giving fans a first look at its much-anticipated martial arts adventure.

The streamer released a jam-packed action-filled 30 second tv spot for “American Born Chinese” on Sunday, revealing an epic fantasy adventure.

“Dark forces will be coming,” Michelle Yeoh’s character warns the young protagonist against scenes of magical mayhem. “The fate of the world hangs in the balance.”

The series is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, which follows Jin Wang, played by Ben Wang, a teenager who’s struggling to juggle his school and home life together. Things get more complicated when he meets a new foreign student on the first day of school and finds himself tangled in an epic fight between mythological Chinese gods.

The series stars Academy Award-Nominees and Golden Globe winners Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Wang (“Chang Can Dunk”), two-time International Emmy Award nominee Yeo Yann Yann (“Wet Season”), Chin Han (“Mortal Kombat”), Daniel Wu (“Reminiscence”), former Taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu and Sydney Taylor (“Just Add Magic”). Academy® Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) guest stars.

Emmy Award-winning writer/producer Kelvin Yu (“Bob’s Burgers,” “Central Park”) serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Disney+ also revealed “American Born Chinese” will be released on May 24 on their streaming services.