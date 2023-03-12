Click to share this via email

The star of “Blonde” is still feeling that Marilyn Monroe glow.

On Saturday night, Ana de Armas attended Netflix’s big pre-Oscars party, wearing a dress very reminiscent of Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” look.

The actress, who is nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of the classic Hollywood star in the fictionalized biopic from director Andrew Dominik, wore a nude mid-length slip, featuring a bodice top and sequinned fabric, with matching stilettos.

Sharing a selfie from the evening on her Instagram Story, de Armas wrote, “The night before….”

Ana de Armas – Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

The dress was inspired by the famous gown designed by Jean Louis, which Monroe wore in 1962 at Madison Square Garden in New York, where she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy.

Monroe’s dress featured a similar cut, nude colour and rhinestones, though de Armas departed in her styling, with dark brown hairstyle and dark red lipstick.

Marilyn Monroe sings “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden, for his upcoming 45th birthday – Photo: Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images

Monroe sang “Happy Birthday” at a gala on May 19, 1962 celebrating Kennedy’s birthday, 10 days before he turned 45.

The actress died only months later, on August 4, 1962, at age 36.