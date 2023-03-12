Justin Bieber is publicly standing by his wife.

After several weeks of speculated feuding between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez, the pop superstar posted a supportive message for his wife.

The “Peaches” singer uploaded a photo to Instagram on Sunday of him and his supermodel wife cozied up on a boat during their tropical vacation in Cabo with the caption “LUV U BABY”.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber Performs At Festival And 29th Birthday Celebrations After Canceling ‘Justice World Tour Dates

The Rhode Skin founder responded in the comment section with the emoji of two hands creating a heart and shared the post to her Instagram Story.

Hailey has been dealing with backlash for her alleged feud with Gomez; when Justin made a surprise appearance at the Rolling Loud music festival llast week, many concertgoers began chanting “F**k Hailey Bieber.”

The comment section on Justin’s post was divided, with trolls writing that Hailey forced Bieber to make the post. In contrast, others cheered on the couple’s relationship.

READ MORE: Hailey Bieber Marks 1-Year Milestone Since ‘Life Changing’ Stroke Scare

“We know she probably made you post this 😂”, wrote one user. Another user shared a much different sentiment, writing: “I love Sel [but] leave Justin and Hailey ALONE. That’s not what our Queen teaches us! I believe she definitely happy without all that drama 🙌.”

A different Instagram user continued to post their thoughts on the debacle, sharing: “Why everyone is hating ? He loves her if he didn’t he would get a divorce He is not forced to say or post anything let the people live peacefully their relationship has nothing to do with y’all.”