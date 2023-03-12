Singer duo Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj were among the early arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards.

The singers dressed in traditional Indian outfits will perform the Oscar-nominated song “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”. Speaking to AP, Bhairava promised that tonight’s performance will be unlike anything the audience has seen before.

He also said that the performance will feature a mix of old and new choreography.

“Naatu Naatu” is also nominated in the Best Original Score category. The music for “Naatu Naatu” is composed by M.M. Keeravaani and its lyrics are by Chandrabose. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make their Oscars debut performing the song.

“Naatu Naatu” and “RRR” have had a fantastic run in the international awards market — It won the Best Song and Best Film, respectively, at the Critics Choice Movie Awards in January. “Naatu Naatu” also bagged the Best Original Golden Globe trophy.

The Annual Academy Awards are taking place in Hollywood, California.