Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola is heading back to Jersey Shore.

MTV announced on Saturday that Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola is reuniting with her castmates to film “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” a decade since wrapping up the original hit reality TV series.

MTV unveiled the news via Instagram, sharing a photo of Giancola sitting in front of a green screen with a boom mic and camera placed around her, presumably filming a confessional for the series. The caption alongside the photo stated her signature catchphrase: “She’s still the sweetest bitch you’ll ever meet. 🎥💋”



Giancola, 35, further confirmed the news when she uploaded a selfie on the same green screen set to Instagram and Twitter, writing: “Okay I can finally say… I’m backkk! ☺️”

The news excited fans on social media, with one writing: “I’m going to lose my f–king mindddddd!!!!!!!” Another fan stated: “This is so f*kin iconic.”

Giancola starred in the original popular series with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Deena Nicole Cortese.

The show was wildly popular, and a staple of reality TV from 2009 until 2012. MTV officially rebooted the series in 2018 under “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”, but this is Giancola’s first time appearing on the spinoff.

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” airs on MTV on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.