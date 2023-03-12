Click to share this via email

Hollywood is descending on the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 95th Academy Awards.

The show, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will honour the best in film from last year, with some of the biggest stars in the business vying for Oscar gold.

Front-runners include “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, which garnered 11 nominations, along with “All Quiet on the Western Front” and more.

Check out the full list of nominees and winners (marked in bold), updated live throughout the show:

Best Picture

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

Best Director

Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

Todd Field (“Tár”)

Ruben Östlund (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Best Lead Actor

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Best Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)

Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Best Adapted Screenplay

“All Quiet on the Western Front”, Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”, Written by Rian Johnson

“Living”, Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

“Top Gun: Maverick”, Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

“Women Talking”, Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Best Original Screenplay

“The Banshees of Inisherin”, Written by Martin McDonagh

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”, Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

“The Fabelmans”, Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

“Tár”, Written by Todd Field

“Triangle of Sadness”, Written by Ruben Östlund

Best Cinematography

“All Quiet on the Western Front”, James Friend

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”, Darius Khondji

“Elvis”, Mandy Walker

“Empire of Light”, Roger Deakins

“Tár”, Florian Hoffmeister

Best International Feature Film

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgium)

“EO” (Poland)

“The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)

Best Documentary Feature Film

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”

Best Documentary Short Film

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

Best Animated Feature Film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,”

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

Best Animated Short Film

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Best Live Action Short

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

Best Original Score

“All Quiet on the Western Front”, Volker Bertelmann

“Babylon”, Justin Hurwitz

“The Banshees of Inisherin”, Carter Burwell

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”, Son Lux

“The Fabelmans”, John Williams

Best Original Song

“Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”, Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”, Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”, Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

“This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best Film Editing

“The Banshees of Inisherin”, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

“Elvis”, Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”, Paul Rogers

“Tár”, Monika Willi

“Top Gun: Maverick”, Eddie Hamilton

Best Sound

“All Quiet on the Western Front”, Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

“Avatar: The Way of Water”, Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

“The Batman”, Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

“Elvis”, David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

“Top Gun: Maverick”, Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Best Production Design

“All Quiet on the Western Front”, Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

“Avatar: The Way of Water”, Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

“Babylon”, Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

“Elvis”, Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

“The Fabelmans”, Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara

Best Visual Effects

“All Quiet on the Western Front”, Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

“Avatar: The Way of Water”, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

“The Batman”, Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

“Top Gun: Maverick”, Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“All Quiet on the Western Front”, Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

“The Batman”, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

“Elvis”, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

“The Whale”, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Best Costume Design