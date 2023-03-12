A-list nominees often wait until the last minute to arrive but press and photographers were in a tizzy to see that best actor nominee Brendan Fraser had arrived just after 2 p.m. Pacific Time.

Many crowded around him to get shots and comments and plans elsewhere had to be rearranged to accommodate the crowd.

Several men holding the Wolfgang Puck Governors Ball food on a large table were rerouted to the back of the carpet, waiting for the Fraser frenzy to clear.

Fraser is nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in “The Whale”.