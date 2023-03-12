Vanessa Hudgens arrived at the 2023 Academy Awards in pure glamour as she continues celebrating her recent engagement to MLB star Cole Tucker.

The 34-year-old actress epitomized timeless Hollywood glamour in a minimal, strapless black dress which she accessorized with jewelry, including a very special ring.

Vanessa Hudgens — Photos (L-R): Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty, Kevin Mazur/Getty

Hudgens, one of the hosts for ABC’s “Countdown to the Oscars” special airing on the network at 6:30 PM ET, beamed on the champagne-coloured carpet as her engagement ring glimmered in the camera lights.

READ MORE: Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Her Engagement To Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens’ engagement ring — Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The “High School Musical” alum announced her engagement to MLB player Cole Tucker in an Instagram post last month. The star continued to show off her stunning engagement ring on the Oscars carpet this year as she walked the carpet.

READ MORE: Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Her Engagement And Flashes Her Ring: Pics

Hudgens posted snaps from her engagement party on Instagram just a few days ago in which the star was surrounded by balloons while dressed in a chic white dress.

Hudgens’ ex, Austin Butler, is nominated at this year’s award ceremony for Best Actor for his performance in the box office blockbuster “Elvis”.